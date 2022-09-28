Ozfish Unlimited is preparing to host a community information event entitled, 'Gone Fishing Day', to be held at Saltwater National Park from 10am on October 16.
The event seeks to promote sustainable recreational fishing while raising awareness about the importance of local habitats in the Manning region.
OzFish Unlimited, a not-for-profit organisation involved in maintaining healthy waterways, has selected 'change it up' as the theme for this year's event, encouraging fishers to switch up their style, whether that be tackle type, targeted species, location, or style of fishing.
According to OzFish spokesperson, Taylah Kirk, fishers can always improve their practices for both technique and the impact they have on the waterways.
"So whether they've always used bait or stuck to soft plastics or certain types of lures, even trying different locations," Taylah said.
"We'll also cover a bit of catch and release stuff as well, talking about circle hooks which are really great as it prevents deep hooking so it's a lot easier for when you're trying to get your hooks out. Also, it's making sure that the fish has the best chance possible to live when it swims away."
Gone Fishing Day is an initiative of the Australian Recreational Fishing Foundation and is supported and funded by the Recreational Fishing Trusts and NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
The Manning Ozfish Chapter was also successful In obtaining a $2000 grant, which will go towards organising the event as well as purchasing prizes and giveaways for those who attend.
The family-friendly and interactive event is suitable for all ages and all levels of fishing expertise. The day will include guest speakers and a host of activities.
Lunch will be provided, after which attendees will have the opportunity to wet a line and put their new skills to the test. We encourage visitors to bring a cam chair and a rod and reel along and to get involved.
For those interested, registration is essential and can be done at ozfish.org.au/gone-fishing-day-2022-manning-chapter-registration-form/?swcfpc=1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.