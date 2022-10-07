Welcome to the world, Zoey Rose

Proud parents Allysa and Kurtis Tisdell have announced the arrival of their daughter, Zoey Rose Tisdell.
Zoey was born at Manning Base Hospital on September 25, 2022 and weighed 3.76 kilograms.
She is Allysa and Kurtis's second child and a little sister to Lexi.
Proud grandparents are Nicole Barber, Caine Evenden, Catherine Tisdell and Ron Tisdell, from Taree.
Great grandparents are Dianne and Neil Evenden, Carmel and Robert Matheson, Peter and Sue Barber, and Kitty and Erik Tisdell, from Taree.
