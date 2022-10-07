Manning River Times
Welcome to the world, Zoey Rose

October 7 2022 - 12:00am
Zoey Rose Tisdell was born on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Picture supplied

Proud parents Allysa and Kurtis Tisdell have announced the arrival of their daughter, Zoey Rose Tisdell.

Local News

