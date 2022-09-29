Manning River Times

Lower North Coast clubs to meet with Rugby Australia

By Mick McDonald
September 29 2022 - 5:00am
Rugby Australia weighs into Lower North Coast woes

LOWER North Coast Rugby Union clubs will have a further meeting with Rugby Australia official Zac Elliott at the Nabiac Hotel on Wednesday, October 12 to discuss the format of the 2023 competition.

Mick McDonald

