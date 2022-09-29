Rugby Australia weighs into Lower North Coast woes

LOWER North Coast Rugby Union clubs will have a further meeting with Rugby Australia official Zac Elliott at the Nabiac Hotel on Wednesday, October 12 to discuss the format of the 2023 competition.
Mr Elliott attended a meeting held at the Taree Railway Bowling Club on Sunday, September 25 where the competition's problems from this year were aired.
"He flew here especially for the meeting,'' Manning Ratz president Steve Rees said.
Mr Rees said the LNC clubs in attendance told Mr Elliott that they felt abandoned by the Mid North Coast Zone last season. Three men's and three women's 10s sides contested the respective competitions this year.
"It was like we were taking the brunt of the criticism...we were the whipping boys,'' he said.
Mid North Coast Zone president John Beaumont attended the meeting and Mr Rees said his input was 'positive.'
He added the meeting confirmed that Wauchope would be part of the competition next year and the club would enter men's and women's teams. Thunder withdrew this year citing a lack of players.
Old Bar Clams, a former LNC powerhouse, has also indicated they'll be back in 2023 after also pulling out this season.
Mr Rees said Forster couldn't send representatives to the meeting as the club was involved with the State junior sevens event being played at Tuncurry. He said the Dolphins are expected at the October 12 meeting, where it is hoped all clubs will be in attendance.
Forster, the most successful club in the Lower North Coast competition's history, struggled for numbers last season, often having to borrow players from other clubs to make up a team.
"We want to look at ways we can support the Dolphins,'' Mr Rees said.
He said previously that it was the belief that if there is more certainty about the competition, players would return to the Dolphins.
"At this stage we're looking at a four and possibly five team competition in the men. We already have four in the women's 10s, so that's an improvement,'' Mr Rees added.
