Welcome back Old Bar Festival
Following two years of COVID restrictions, the popular Old Bar Festival is back this year. This has been the largest event in the MidCoast Council area with attendance records of 30 to 40 thousand and 350 to 400 Kombis in attendance.
The organising committee president and event coordinator, Mark Searles says he is looking forward to this event kicking off again after the two year suspension.
Some 140 stalls are booked, including a wide variety of food vendors. Twenty artists are booked, some local and others from Newcastle and Queensland.
The event will kick off tonight with fireworks and $2 amusement rides for the kids. Classic cars will be on display and parade on Saturday and the Kombi parade will occur on Sunday. Also on Sunday will be an aerobatics display by Paul Bennett.
In a first this year, the event will continue into Monday with markets and amusements. Also for the first time, a small $2 entry fee will be charged. The cost of organising and running an event of this magnitude is quite significant and this charge will make a small contribution to those costs.
Christmas boxes packed
Operation Christmas Child has again been successful at Old Bar. This is an annual ecumenical undertaking to pack shoe boxes with gifts for children, mainly in the Pacific Islands and South East Asia. These children will never have received a Christmas present and will only receive one through this program.
The Anglican and Bible Church congregations of Old Bar combined to pack 30 boxes which will be added to the thousands assembled from across Australia and forwarded off in time for Christmas.
Old Bar roadwork
Asphalt works on Old Bar Road are almost complete with a relatively short section in proximity to the Metz Road intersection yet to be reconstructed. MidCoast Council advises that the final stage of asphalt works are planned for October 17 to 31, weather permitting.
This work will be followed by line marking, guardrails, signage and treatment of the roadside slopes. The project is expected to be complete by late November. All traffic restrictions will be removed at this time.
"These important upgrades will make Old Bar Road smoother and safer and improve its service life," said council's manager of transport and engineering, Peter Gesling.
"We thank the community for their patience while these critical works are undertaken," he said.
Parents receive instruction also
Old Bar Public School is offering an eSafety Parent and Carers guide to digital technologies and mental health during October through a series of webinars. Parents will learn how games, apps, social media and time online can influence children's mental wellbeing.
This is an example of a school taking a more holistic approach to children's wellbeing.
Old Bar school is pleased to again offer year four and year six students a camp. Suspended during COVID-19 restrictions, these events help to expand children's' world view and build happy memories in the process.
Recently, drama superstars Indigo Franc and Maya Eldred entered the Port Macquarie Eisteddfod representing Old Bar Public School.
The girls performed a scene they'd written themselves called I've Got Your Back.
They didn't have much rehearsal time and were first time entrants but still managed to place third out of nine in their section, 'Dramatic Duos and Trios'. A big congratulations to you both and well done on your brilliant performance.
The school is looking to welcome kindergarten 2023. If you haven't yet submitted your enrolment form for a child starting school in 2023, now is the time to do it.
