The final was between Old Bar and Tuncurry Beach, and Old Bar were proving to be difficult customers. After 9 ends Daryl had won 5 and Grant 4, but there was a huge difference in the score. Grant was only scoring singles and Daryl was getting multiples, and it showed on the scoreboard with a 13-4 lead to Daryl. Grant won a couple of ends to keep in touch, but a four end streak to Daryl moved the score to 18-8. Another big comeback was needed by Wayne and Grant, but it was not to be this time, and Marco and Daryl were deserved winners at 21-13.