HONOUR in the Zone 11 bowls pairs championships were shared around the clubs, with Forster, Old Bar and Club West all claiming titles in the finals played at Tuncurry.
In the opens the first semi was between Neville and Ash Brymer (Tuncurry Beach) and Jason Morse and Kevin Robinson (Forster). Kevin established a handy 9-2 lead after 5 ends before Ash came back with a 2 and a 4 to cut the lead to just the 1 shot. Kevin then stretched the lead out again and was never in danger, running out 24-11 winners.
The second semi was between Mark Tull and Jason Cassidy (Gloucester) against Keeden McGuire and Shannon White (Forster). Shannon always seemed to be in control in this game and by the ninth end had edged his way to a 10-3 lead. Jason was just hanging in there, but a huge 5 to Shannon on end 16 finally blew the score out and he ran out a 21-13 winner.
The final was now an all-Forster affair. As in his semi win, Shannon was always in control, leading 5-1 after 4 ends, and extending that to 11-4 after 11 ends. This trend continued, with Shannon scoring 3,1,3 on consecutive ends to blow the score out to 18-6, with the final score being 19-7.
Seniors
THE semi was between Tuncurry Beach club mates Noel James and Dave Richardson, against Wayne Wright and Grant McKirdy. This was a game of halves with Dave dominating to lead 16-4, before it all turned around, with Grant coming home over the top to claim a 20-19 win.
The second semi had Marco Pendelj (sub for Harvey Phillips) and Daryl Webster (Old Bar), playing John Barnard and Errol Ruprecht (Club West). The Old Bar team hit the front early and led 11-7 after 11 ends. They the won 5 straight ends, and it was all over for Errol. The final score was 22-11.
The final was between Old Bar and Tuncurry Beach, and Old Bar were proving to be difficult customers. After 9 ends Daryl had won 5 and Grant 4, but there was a huge difference in the score. Grant was only scoring singles and Daryl was getting multiples, and it showed on the scoreboard with a 13-4 lead to Daryl. Grant won a couple of ends to keep in touch, but a four end streak to Daryl moved the score to 18-8. Another big comeback was needed by Wayne and Grant, but it was not to be this time, and Marco and Daryl were deserved winners at 21-13.
Reserve
THE first semi again had a match between two Tuncurry Beach teams in Shannon Mokaraka and Sayde Dunn against Phil Swalwell and Jason Swanson. In a close contest the scores were locked at 8-8 after 11 ends. Sayde then won 5 of the next 6 ends to establish a handy 17-10 lead. Jason won the last 4 ends, but the lead was too much, with the final score being 17-15.
The second semi was between Greg Mayo and Robert Piper (Club West) versus Dave Debono and Steve Holohan (Tuncurry Beach). This was a closely fought affair for the whole game, until right at the end where Steve had managed to eke out a 5 shot lead with just 1 end to play. Depending on what team you were on this was either the great escape or the one that got away. Robert somehow managed to score a 5 on the last, to tie it up, and then won the extra end to snatch a win.
In the final it was Tuncurry Beach versus Club West. Robert could not have wanted a better start to this game and led 10-0 after 7 ends. Sayde's team then won 6 of the next 7 ends, and clawed their way back in touch to trail 9-12. Robert then edged away again to lead 16-10. Another mini comeback from Sayde saw the win 3 straight ends, and the score was just 16-14 with only the last end to play. Despite Sayde's best efforts to score a 2 to tie the game, it was not to be, and Robert scored a 1 to run out 17-14 winners.
The winning teams from Forster, Old Bar and Club West now head to the State finals.
