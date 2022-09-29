Farewell to Jack Weekes
Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens was the final resting place for the late Jack Beresford Weekes, late of The Buckett's Way when his family and many friends gathered to pay their final respects to a true gentleman on Wednesday, September 21.
The burial service was led by Pastor Graham Stewart, of the Taree Seventh Day Adventist Church followed by a Memorial Service at in the chapel when Jack's very full and interesting life of 88 years was celebrated. Family members including his wife Jan, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren all took part in the service with scripture readings and family memories.
Those who were able later moved to the Seventh Day Adventist Church Hall, Taree to share further memories over refreshments.
Rest in Peace Jack - you will always be remembered and you have left a lasting legacy for your family.
Wedding anniversary best wishes
Happy anniversary wishes go out to my cousin Mrs Helen Cox and husband Jeffrey for their 49th wedding anniversary which fell on Thursday, September 29. Helen and Jeff were married at St John's Anglican Church, Taree and I, along with Jeff's sister Gai were the bridesmaids. Hope you enjoy your day and looking forward to celebrating your golden one next year.
Road repairs needed again
I have to say to all road users of the Tinonee Road, please take care, especially on the stretch between Brushy Cutting Lookout and Mondrook Hall, as there are some rather nasty deep holes and one has to swerve to miss them and hope you don't met someone driving the other way. Another bad area is on Wingham side near the little blue bridge, just below the Tinonee Public School.
I know council is doing their best to keep on top of the pothole problem and hope these ones can soon be attended to.
Mark your diaries
On Saturday, October 8 commencing at 1.30pm, Taree Quota Club ladies will again be staging their 'Spring into Summer Fashion Show' at St Matthew's Anglican Church's Fellowship Hall, Wingham. The afternoon will include afternoon tea, a beautiful patchwork quilt raffle and the fashions from Ashlea Road - all this for a cost of $25 to assist the charities supported by Quota.
Tinonee Public School
From all accounts the 'Tinonee's Got Talent' was an exceptional event with dancing and singing and a huge thank you goes out to Sharon Hauser and Lucy Schneider for their hours of support of and dedication to the students with rehearsals to make it all come together. A great event to end the term with.
School holidays began last Friday and students will return on October 10.
October 14 is the day for the Slime Spectacular which so far has raised an outstanding amount of $4000 with sponsorship forms and this will be used to get more equipment for the school.
The stage three excursion to Canberra will depart at 5.45am from the Tinonee School and will be a great experience for those who are looking forward to this adventure.
Once again canteen supervisor, Michelle is appealing for more helpers to work in the canteen to keep it open five days a week. Contact the school if you can help out.
