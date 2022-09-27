TAREE cricketer Samira Mitchell hopes to force her way into the NSW under 19 women's team to contest the Australian championships at the State under 19 titles to be played in Sydney next week.
Samira, who turned 17 this week, is currently in Sydney playing in the NSW Challenge series. She'll represent NSW Country next week.
NSW will play in the national under 19 titles in Perth in December. Here players will seek spots in the Australian squad to play in the under 19 World Cup to be held in South Africa early next year.
Samira, a talented opening batter, has just returned from playing with the NSW All Schools in a tournament against Queensland All Schools in Caloundra. Here she was named player of the match in the last game when NSW clinched the T20 series.
"We both won two games each in the early matches,'' Samira explained.
So it came down to the last encounter. Queensland batted first on a difficult wicket and were restricted to 105.
Samira then gave NSW a flyer in the run chase, smashing 38 from 30 balls. NSW has a few hiccups after she was dismissed but still managed a six wicket win.
She said the batters struggled in all the games on wet and spongy wickets.
"No one made any real big scores, but I was fairly happy with the way I batted considering,'' she said.
Samira said it was a great few days, especially the interaction with the Queenslanders.
She reasons that if she gets among the runs next week she'll be a chance of making the NSW under 19s.
"I'm fairly confident,'' she said.
"And it'll be great experience.''
Samira will play for Gordon in the Sydney women's competition to start next month. She made her first grade debut with the club last season.
