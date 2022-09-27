Manning River Times

Samira stars with the bat in NSW's series win

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samira with her player of the match award after NSW All School's win over Queensland at Calundra.

TAREE cricketer Samira Mitchell hopes to force her way into the NSW under 19 women's team to contest the Australian championships at the State under 19 titles to be played in Sydney next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.