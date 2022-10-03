Manning River Times
Droving exhibition at Wingham Museum for school holidays

October 3 2022 - 4:00am
During the school holidays, Wingham Museum is having an exhibition about the lives of the drovers who brought cattle to the sale markets at Wingham and other towns in the district.

