During the school holidays, Wingham Museum is having an exhibition about the lives of the drovers who brought cattle to the sale markets at Wingham and other towns in the district.
The droving display features clothing from Manning Valley Historical Society's (MVHS) collection and Judy Lawrenson's photography of the cattle drive from Cooplacurripa Station to Wingham. Also displayed are items loaned by Ritchie Roberts of Elands.
Sale days in Wingham not only meant country folk came to town to shop, but every roadway in the district would have cattle being driven to the saleyards. Before the railway came to the Manning Valley in 1913, cattle were also driven to the markets at Dungog and Maitland.
Droving was a skill. Good drovers were observant, patient, good horsemen, bushmen, could shoe a horse, mend a fence and, above all, were good stockmen.
Ken Fitzgerald was among the last of the full time drovers in the Wingham district. His story can be seen on a monitor at the Museum.
"The highlight of the exhibition is the beautiful photography of a more recent droving expedition as well as equipment drovers used. This unusual exhibition is worth seeing but be quick as it finishes next weekend," MVHS secretary Kathie Bell said.
Wingham Museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm. Entry is adults $5, pensioners $4, children $1, family $10. Wingham Museum is located on the corner of Bent and Farquhar Streets, Wingham.
