Kristina Chan is a dancer, choreographer and teacher who has worked and toured throughout the world. But for two days this first week of the spring school holidays she will be teaching a workshop exploring dance, movement and creative performance - and it's all for free.
Aimed at both dancers and non-dancers aged 12 to 24, the workshop examines movement, spatial composition, improvisation and choreography, whilst fine tuning performance skills, body awareness and intuition.
"I'll be doing more specifically movement based exercises and really working on the creative side of movements and not necessarily learning dance techniques, but more so encouraging the young people to find their creativity," Kristina said.
"And exercises and improvisation and confidence building and composition in space, and using their body as a tool to make art."
I'm really interested in bringing out each individual's creative spirit as they dance, and I believe that anyone can dance. If you can move, you can dance- Kristina Chan
It is little wonder that Kristina places creativity so highly, as it was an artistic epiphany that saw her branch away from the traditional ballet structure into a more creative approach.
"I went through classical ballet training up until I was about 17, and then I sort of discovered contemporary dance and fell in love with it, and it became got my first job with a professional company when I was 19, and haven't stopped working since," Kristina said.
"And then started choreographing. Having that background in ballet you sort of have to do it one way or it's wrong. Whereas I'm really interested in bringing out each individual's creative spirit as they dance, and I believe that anyone can dance. If you can move, you can dance."
Kristina sees a raft of benefits for anyone taking part in dancing, beyond the obvious increased fitness levels the activity provides.
"It's building confidence through being able to make choices in the moment and being present and working with intuition and all these skills that actually can really help us in every aspect in life," Kristina said.
"What I focus on when I teach is not so much about whether you get it right or not. It's about having a goal and how we all contribute to the whole picture that we're making together."
Kristina's workshop in dance, movement and creative performance will be at Tuesday, September 27 at Manning Entertainment Centre at Taree, Wednesday at Gloucester and Thursday at Tea Gardens. both days are 10-3pm.
Anyone wishing to take part in the workshop can register at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/Movement-and-Choreography-workshops-with-Kristina-Chan.
