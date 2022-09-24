THE Group Three Rugby League grand final slipped from Old Bar's grasp in five mistake riddled minutes of the second half.
Port City reclaimed the premiership with a hard earned 20-12 win over the Pirates in a physical clash at Old Bar.
However, with a touch under an half an hour remaining Old Bar led 12-2. The Pirates trooped off at the break in front 6-2 after Mick Henry forced his way over from close range to post the first try of the game just before halftime. Winger Joel Minihan had earlier landed a penalty goal.
Henry scored near the posts but Minihan was astray with with the conversion.
Just after the resumption Henry was over again from dummy half. Referee Bayley Dimarco controversially awarded an eight point try and sent Breakers lock Chris Piper for a 10 minute stay in the sin bin for a late hit on Henry after he had scored. Minihan missed the first attempt, again from a handy position, but as online with the second and the Pirates enjoyed a 10 point cushion at 12-2.
Then it all went pear-shaped for the Pirates. Impressive Breakers centre Nick Smith stole the ball from an Old Bar ball carrier from the kickoff and was unopposed to run and score. Centre Cuban Quinlan-Piper had no trouble with the goal attempt and suddenly it was 12-8.
Then the Pirates put the kickoff out on the full and the Breakers were again able to gain field position. Just when it looked as though the Pirates had weathered the storm, Port five-eighth Rhys Matsen put through what looked to be an innocuous kick but fullback Cody Robins was first to the ball over the line to level the scores.
The reliable Quinlan-Piper made no mistake and Port hit the lead at 14-12 and didn't look like being headed.
Old Bar were defending grimly and were also having trouble making headway when in possession. With time running out centre Kurt Lewis attempted to put in a short kick but didn't get a foot to the ball. Smith pounced, sprinted clear and then sent a perfectly weighted kick for winger Corey Lewis to greedily accept over the line and his converted try meant the premiership trophy was heading to Port.
Lewis was under an injury cloud going into the game due to a shoulder injury. He started from the bench but it was obvious from the first time he touched the ball when he was introduced into the game that he was a passenger. The gamble to play him backfired.
Smith was named played of the match but there we no shortage of candidates for the Breakers. Skipper Riche Roberts worked hard until injured late in the second half while second rower Jesse Douglas, hooker Jake Kelly and fullback Robbins were all outstanding.
"It was a great effort,'' Port City assistant coach Tim Donovan said.
"The boys did everything right. Richie (Roberts) put the plan in place and they followed it to a tee.
Donovan said the Breaker had to re-group when they trailed by the 10 points.
"We weren't playing our game and Richie bought it to out attention at halftime. He did really well and he led from the front.
"We picked out their weaknesses during the week and we changed our game plan a little to cater for that.''
Donovan agreed it was a physical encounter.
"We were down to our last two subs and I think Old Bar had a few injuries as well.''
Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys mirrored disappointment.
"This is a very empty feeling,'' he said.
"I said at halftime that we were in control. We went up by eight points and they had a man in the bin in the second half.
"Then we made two back-to-back errors and we just never regained control.
"It's disappointing. It's gut wrenching.''
It was a great grand final, played on a field that held up surprisingly well given the rain late in the week while there was a storm earlier in the day. It wasn't a day for open football as both sides slogged it out. But it was tough.
Henry was probably Old Bar's best along with the indefatigable James Handford, who started in the centres and moved to the back row. Prop Jarred Wooster tried hard.
The gate was just over $18,700, which pleased group officials.
Macleay Valley won reserve grade 14-2 over Port Macquarie while the Mustangs also took out the under 18s 16-15 with a field goal in golden point.
Wauchope completed an unbeaten league tag season by accounting for Port City 20-6.
Port City 20 (N Smith, C Lewis, C Robbins tries, C Quinlan-Piper 3 goals) defeated Old Bar 12 (M Henry 2 tries, J Minihan 2 goals).
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.