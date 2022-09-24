Manning River Times

Port City defeat Old Bar in Group 3 Rugby League grand final

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 24 2022 - 8:54am, first published 7:30am
How sweet it is: Port City captain-coach Richie Roberts raises the premiership shield after his side's 20-12 win over Old Bar in the Group Three grand final.

THE Group Three Rugby League grand final slipped from Old Bar's grasp in five mistake riddled minutes of the second half.

