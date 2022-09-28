Manning River Times
Taree Quota Club donations enables CatholicCare Community Kitchen to continue feeding the homeless and disadvantaged

Updated September 28 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
A timely donation by Taree Quota Club has enabled Taree's CatholicCare Community Kitchen to continue providing more than 100 meals per day for the homeless and disadvantaged in the Taree area.

