A timely donation by Taree Quota Club has enabled Taree's CatholicCare Community Kitchen to continue providing more than 100 meals per day for the homeless and disadvantaged in the Taree area.
Facility manager, Sue Abdoo, along with her team of volunteers, frequently struggle to find economical ways to serve so many hot meals when resources are stretched to the limit, despite the goodwill of those who donate raw materials.
President of Quota, Janenne Towers, was thrilled to hear that the donation made an immediate positive impact.
She said that the team of volunteers at the Community Kitchen should be commended for their tireless efforts in sourcing and preparing hot lunches six days a week from their Victoria Street kitchen.
Ms Towers was very concerned to hear that the number of meals required by the homeless and disadvantaged of Taree and its surrounds has doubled in less than 12 months, and that more families are seeking support than ever before.
Just days after the donation presentation, Ms Towers and a team of Quota ladies visited Wingham Preschool with another donation, this time towards a Soundfield System to assist children with hearing difficulties.
This system, the second provided by Quota to the preschool, is to be installed in the new classroom which is currently being constructed at the Price Street site.
Preschool director, Donna Stirrup, thanked the Quota ladies for their generosity and presented Ms Towers with a beautiful thankyou card created especially by the children at the preschool.
