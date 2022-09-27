Everyone loves a bargain.
And in this era of conscious recycling and diverting waste from landfill, what better way to help the environment while at the same time decluttering, off-loading unwanted goods and earning a few extra dollars than by holding a garage sale.
Over the two weekends of November 12-13 and 19-20, the Garage Sale Trail will return to the Mid Coast.
"The event is a fun way for residents to connect, make some money and keep good stuff out of landfill," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
"To participate, you can declutter and sell pre-loved goods or shop the trail and snag a guilt-free bargain. Anyone can host a garage sale."
Registration is free and once you've registered with Garage Sale Trail, you'll get access to plenty of tips, resources and tools to help with your sale.
Also, Craig Reucassel, Annabel Crabb and Barry Du Bois, will give free online trail tutorials about sustainable fashion and renovations between October 29 and November 5.
The event is a fun way for residents to connect, make some money and keep good stuff out of landfill.- MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees
"It's a great way to reuse items you may no longer want," Mr Rees said.
"Keeping stuff in use for as long as you can by buying or selling it at a garage sale makes sense for the planet and makes cents for participants.
"It's the circular economy in action and it's something all Mid Coast residents can get behind."
More than 300,000 Australians are expected to participate as sellers and shoppers over the two-weekend trail.
"By participating you'll extend the life of stuff you love, meet the neighbours and make some money."
Register and find out more at www.garagesaletrail.com.au/midcoast.
To find out more about keeping waste out of landfill visit Re-imagine Waste hub haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/reimaginewaste.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.