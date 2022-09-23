It is important to maintain a routine during the examination period; try to get consistent sleep every night, maintain a healthy diet and exercise regular, Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) principal, George Frangos advised graduating Year 12 students as they prepare for the Higher School Certificate (HSC).
Thirteen years of schooling is coming to an end and I wish all Year 12 students the very best in the upcoming HSC examinations, and for their future undertakings in 2023 and beyond, he said.
"You have been a remarkable year group showing us all how to get on with it during the last three difficult years.
"Congratulations class of 2022, will miss you; we are so proud of you."
No doubt your memories will include significant moments like your first day of school, your favourite teacher, your friends, the excursions and of course, the changes brought about by COVID-19, deputy principal, Melissa Parotta said.
"It has been such an incredible time," she said.
Paying tribute to the students on completing 13 years of primary and secondary studies, Ms Parotta said they had conducted themselves with dignity and tackled every challenge presented with determination and positivity.
"You should be very proud of the hard work that you have put in and especially proud of the lovely people you have become."
"After attending Bungwahl Primary, I started big school at BCS in Year 7," graduating student, Jy King-Stow said.
"My favourite subjects were science with Mrs Gollan and woodwork with Mr Rose, he was the best teacher in the history of BCS.
"Mr Rose's jokes were always good for a laugh and this helped me realise that I was much funnier than Jaime.
"My future plans include being a successful fans entrepreneur with the goal of making more money from it than Jaime.
"I also hope to start a career as a chef."
While Year 12 students were farewelled the school announced and welcomed incoming captains for 2022-23.
