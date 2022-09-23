Manning River Times
Year 12 BCS students offered sage advise in preparation for HSC

September 23 2022 - 5:00am
Students Olivia Smith and Sophia Stubbs, year adviser, Georgina Cunich with Raylee Kierens and Amber Cunningham. Picture BCS.

It is important to maintain a routine during the examination period; try to get consistent sleep every night, maintain a healthy diet and exercise regular, Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) principal, George Frangos advised graduating Year 12 students as they prepare for the Higher School Certificate (HSC).

