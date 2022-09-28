MANNING hockey player Shakari Williams heads to Hobart this week to play for NSW in the Australian under 13 championships.
She'll get there with assistance of sponsorship from the Learning Live group.
"Learning Live are proud to sponsor Shakari as a young Indigenous athlete from the Manning region,'' Learning Live business manager Laura McMahon said.
"Not only is her selection in the Hockey NSW under 13 team a testament to her skills and abilities, she is also setting a fantastic example for other up and coming hockey players to aspire towards.
"Good luck to the U/13 team in Hobart and we are looking forward to hearing how they go.''
Learning Live assisted Shakari with the cost of travelling to Hobart.
Laura explained that Gemma Turner, who works with Learning Live and also plays hockey with Chatham, the same club as Shakari, was instrumental in organising the sponsorship.
Leaning Live is a registered training organisation and Safework NSW training provider.
Shakari will play in goals for the Blues. She was selected for the State side just 10 weeks after playing her first game of hockey.
