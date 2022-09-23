Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar set to host a grand final for the first time

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 23 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt Lewis remains in doubt for Saturday's Group Three grand final to be played at Old Bar due to a shoulder injury

THE Group Three Rugby League grand final will be played at Old Bar on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.