THE Group Three Rugby League grand final will be played at Old Bar on Saturday.
This was confirmed by Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge on the On the Bench segment on Friday. The group had a contingency plan in place to switch the match to Wingham or play on Sunday at Old Bar if the weather deteriorated.
However, Mr Bridge said the field at Old Bar is good order despite the rain that started late in the week.
It's been a year plagued by wet weather, so it was almost a given that the grand final would be under a cloud due to rain.
Meanwhile, Old Bar will give injured backs, Drew Watkins and Kurt Lewis until the captain's run this afternoon (Friday) to prove their fitness for the grand final to be played against Port City
Both were injured in Old Bar's 28-24 win over the Breakers in the major semi a fortnight ago. Neither saw out the game. Lewis damaged his shoulder while Watkins has injured rib cartilage.
"They've both done about as much damage as they can, so it's a case of pain management now,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach, Mick Henry said.
"At best they're both 50/50.
"We're having a final run on Friday afternoon and we'll see how they are then. We can't leave it any longer than that.''
Henry said the dilemma was the possibility of both players aggravating the injury during the game and leaving the side short on the bench.
Lewis was the most potent attacking player on the field in the major semi. He ran in two tries in the first half, showing his strength to push off would-be tackles, while he also sent a pass to second rower Tom Dooker that resulted in fullback, Tray Cochrane scoring.
Lewis has been in strong form since returning from a suspension and is one of the few players in the Old Bar side with first grade grand final experience.
Watkins joined the Pirates midway through the season and has shown his value by covering just about every backline position, while he can also fill-in as a middle forward. He played on the wing in the major semi.
Henry said the Pirates have options and will have dependable Joe Hinton available for the first time in more than a month.
"Joey Hinton's recovered from a knee injury and he's as safe as houses,'' he said.
"He'll come onto the wing. James Handford filled-in as a centre earlier in the year so we can confidently put him out there.
"And we'll have Will Clarke back in the forwards this week after he missed the major semi. So we're looking okay in that department.''
Henry said the Pirates have no other injury concerns.
"The week off was really good for us, we had a couple of players with niggling injuries, but they're sweet now.
"We're right to go and we're looking forward to it. A grand final at Old Bar - that's unreal."
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
