Group 3 grand final could be moved to Wingham if rain continues

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
Old Bar Reserve earlier this week. At this stage the Group Three grand finals will be played there on Saturday.

GROUP Three Rugby League chairman Wayne Bridge said there is a Plan B in place regarding this weekend's grand final if rain continues into the weekend.

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

