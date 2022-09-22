Manning River Times
Severe weather and flooding like to coincide with school holidays in NSW

September 22 2022 - 4:00am
Be prepared for severe weather these school holidays if travelling

With severe weather and flooding likely to coincide with the beginning of the school holidays, the NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) is urging holidaymakers to plan their travel and make safe decisions on the roads.

