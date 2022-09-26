Two local students have excelled in this year's Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.
Year six Gloucester Public School student, Christopher Bolton, and year five Cundletown Public School student, Peter Allam, both won District Awards.
Students from 339 Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, North Coast, Northern Rivers, Central West, and New England North West primary schools sat this year's exam.
Students were given 45 minutes to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments. All participating students will receive a high distinction, distinction, merit or participation certificate.
The students were presented with their awards and a complimentary $50 prize account at an afternoon tea at Newcastle Permanent's Taree branch on September 21.
Newcastle Permanent's mobile lending manager, Craig Fuller, was full of praise for the high-performing students.
"We have some talented young mathematicians in our region," Mr Fuller said.
"I want to congratulate everyone who entered the competition because testing yourself to improve numeracy and problem-solving skills is important for success in school, work and life."
"STEM skills will be key for many rewarding jobs of the future."
The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia. More than half a million students have participated since it started in 1981.
