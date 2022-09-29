Manning River Times

Trent Thomson to captain Primary Club of Australia at Last Man Stands national cricket titles

September 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Manning cricketer Trent Thomson (with champagne) and his Sydney LMS champion team, the Primary Club of Australia, will contest the national titles in Wollongong.

FORMER Taree West cricketer Trent Thomson will captain current Sydney champions, Primary Club of Australia in the Last Man Stands (LMS) LMS Australian Championships at University of Wollongong this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.