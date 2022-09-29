FORMER Taree West cricketer Trent Thomson will captain current Sydney champions, Primary Club of Australia in the Last Man Stands (LMS) LMS Australian Championships at University of Wollongong this weekend.
Another former Taree West first grader and Manning District representative, JJ Burton will play for Albury outfit 8 Blokes 1 Bat.
Current Manning players, Beau Reed will be with JVCC (Wollongong), Brendan Mays FOTs (Wollongong) and Richard Sowter Hume Super Sixers (Albury).
The tournament will feature 43 teams from across the country with the eventual champions receiving fully funded entry to the 2023 LMS World Championship in Cape Town, South Africa.
