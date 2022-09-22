Manning River Times
Home/News

PMB Hardrock 6 hour race at Kiwarrak MTB Park

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 22 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riders negotiate the track during the 2019 PMB Hardrock six hour mountain bike at Kiwarrak MTB Park.

IT'S back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.