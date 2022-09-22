IT'S back.
Manning-Great Lakes Tip Riders PMB Hardrock six hour mountain bike race will be held on the club's track at Kiwarrak MTB Park on Sunday.
This will be the first time the event has been run since 2019.
"We've have everything since then, fires, floods, the pandemic,'' club spokesman, Bruce Paine said.
"We were going to run it last year but then the State went into lockdown. But we're right for this weekend.''
The six hour race will be the culmination of a three day carnival of events starting today when six time world 24 hour champion, Jason English will run an event for schools. On Saturday the club will conduct what is known as an all age funduro. This will lead into the six hour to start at 9am on Sunday. In the past this has attracted 200 plus riders.
"But we're only expecting around 100 this year."
"Because of the weather and COVID, people just haven't been riding and there hasn't been much racing. But we're confident it will build up again.
"We have a new date this year, we're a month later than usual and that mightn't have helped either.''
He said trails in Kiwarrak Forest were in 'mint condition' with club members working there each Tuesday, installing new bridges and repairing sections that were badly damaged in the 2019 fires or flooding from the past two years.
Jason English will start favourite for the individual race on Sunday. However, there are 23 categories, catering for males and females, solo, teams of two and three, juniors and Ebikes.
