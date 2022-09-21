Classic movie lovers are in for a treat when they see the new Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jnr roll on to stage at Taree, Port Macquarie and Tenterfield.
Don McIntosh has been tinkering away on the iconic car in his workshop night and day to make the prop ready in time for the show's debut in Port Macquarie on September 26, and two shows at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Wednesday September 28.
The theatre production, consisting of an entire cast and crew of 40 teenagers aged 13 to 18 years from across the northern NSW region, will then head to Tenterfield.
Kiara Conway, 17, from Taree is one of two teens who have been perfecting the characterisation of lead lady Truly Scrumptious during their weekly group rehearsals in Port Macquarie.
Asked how she would define Truly Scrumptious, Ms Conway said "she's very confident and feels like she doesn't need anyone backing her."
The teen said she also wanted a part in the theatre show so other other children would be inspired upon seeing the performers are also from their area.
"I'm excited for the younger generation in the audience to see other kids in the regions up there and to know that if they want to (be on stage) they can as well," Ms Conway said.
"Not everything that comes out in theatres and movies is mainstream from big cities like Sydney. We're performers from Port Macquarie, Taree, Gloucester and other places."
The show is an incentive for children aged 13 to 18 years of age who want to develop their passion and confidence in the arts via the Port Macquarie-based Got Ya Back Productions.
There are no auditions, the cast and crew are chosen on a first-arrive basis. They are then assigned their roles whether in an on-stage acting presence or a more behind-the-scenes gig.
Former High-Five cast member Tim Maddren, and his partner Steph Maddren who has featured in So You Think You Can Dance, own Got Ya Back Productions.
The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! NSW story
While many children will be taking their first foray into the world of this oft-loved classic, many nostalgic moments will be had by adults of all ages once Chitty Chitty Bang Bang lights up the stage.
Electrician-by-day Don McIntosh is building the vintage racing car replica. It is his passion project.
Mr McIntosh began working as a prop-maker for Got Ya Back when his daughter was acting in The Little Mermaid and they needed a trident for King Triton.
"I made it out of some scrap plywood I had at home, and Steph (the co-owner) started tearing up," Mr McIntosh said.
"She still reckons it's the best trident she's ever seen in her life. So from that day, they said, 'right, you're our prop-master now'."
But it was the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car that Mr McIntosh had always wanted to build for the show.
"Eventually the years go by, and Tim contacted me at the start of the year and said; 'we're putting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on, you'd better start making the car for us'."
Built from a variety of materials such as plywood and medium-density fibreboard, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be slicked with black, red, gold and brass to remain as true to the original as possible.
The movie car replica won't fly or float like it does in the 1968 movie, but will be simulated with wings that emerge from the sides and will move around the stage on rollers.
"The music is fantastic," Mr McIntosh said. "I've got the playlist on in the background to keep me motivated while working."
Mr McIntosh grew up watching Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and other classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a passion for which he has since passed on two his own children.
"It's just a fun show with no violence and no swearing," Mr McIntosh said. "It's a good wholesome movie to bring a smile to your face."
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is based on the illustrative book about a magical car, and written by James Bond author Ian Fleming for his son Casper.
The book was later turned into a movie in 1968 by English director Ken Hughes and co-written with famous author Roald Dahl. It has since been well-adapted for theatre stage productions.
The story follows that of eccentric inventor Caractacus Pott, Truly Scrumptious, Jenny and Jeremy in their adventures aboard the flying and floating Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car.
They encounter magic, and mayhem in the guise of Baron and Baroness Bombastic and the evil Child Catcher.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.