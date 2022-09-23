Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade
You may see smoke coming from Lansdowne State Forest this week, do not be alarmed, we have received advise that the Forestry Corporation will be continuing with their hazard reduction burning program in the Coopernook State Forest, in the vicinity of Forest Way and Pipeclay Road.
FCNSW will have staff on site during the days and signage will be posted. The area will be closed, and the burn will be viewable through the Fires Near Me app.
There may be smoke in the air; make sure to keep your windows and doors shut, bring the washing in unless you would like your clothes smelling like our overalls after a day on the fireground.
Remember If you see an unattended fire call 000. Download the Fires Near Me app, check the NSW Rural Fire Service website.
Police community engagement day
On Wednesday, September 28t he Manning Great Lakes Police will be conducting a community engagement day at Lansdowne and Harrington.
Our times and locations will be:
Lansdowne: 10am to 11.30am - Lansdowne Recreation Reserve - Central Lansdowne Road, Lansdowne.
Harrington: 12pm to 2pm - Beach Street Harrington, near the skate park.
Please come out and say hello. It's a great chance for the community and Police to come together and share information about current issues affecting your community.
Coopernook Op Shop
Coopernook OP Shop is turning five and celebrating with a Spring Fashion Parade from local ladies and gentlemen tomorrow, Saturday, September 24 from 1-2pm. There will be a sausage sizzle from 10am and lucky door prizes. We will also have a beauty workshop with Donna Friery and a one-man stand-up comedy/skit for some laughter. The op shop will still be open from 9am and will close at 12pm. Entry fee is a gold coin donation. Nominate your charity, place in the draw, and the charity drawn on the day will receive the donation. The event will be postponed if raining. Phone Elaine on 0418 656 442 for further information.
Craft Group
The Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group has set the new date for Thursday, September 29 at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall for people to go along for their 'Try Day' with a wide variety of crafts, and to also enjoy morning tea with the group at no cost. There will be a trading table for early Christmas shopping between 10am and 12pm.
The group meet every Thursday in the Upper Lansdowne Hall and is open to anyone who would like to go and join in. For further information please phone on 0428 653 730.
Art Exhibition
The Lansdowne Community Hall is calling for sponsors who would be interested in sponsoring to help fund the prizes for the fourth Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition which is being held next year on May 20-21.
Sections for Open, Local Scene and Equine Subject, plus two junior sections and one youth section as per last year.
Two new sections have been added to the program: Miniature and Small Paintings, and Lansdowne Valley Art Challenge (see details below).
Organisers are still finalising the details for the entry forms, which will be available in December.
Each year the show gains more interest, and the aim is to increase the program and prize money for each section.
All funds raised go towards the upkeep of our wonderful Lansdowne Community Hall and prizes for the next art show to keep it going.
All interested artists are invited to enter. Closing date 5pm Monday, May 8, 2023.
Organisers welcome international artists and in particular those equine artists who wish to enter the equine section.
For all inquiries about sponsorship, entries please contact the hall secretary Rhonda Hardes.
Surprise party
The Lansdowne Community Hall was the venue for a surprise party last Saturday for Colin Haines who has run the Lansdowne Post Office for the last 34 years. The surprise party was organised by his wife Shirley with the help of their friends and was attended by Col's children and their families and a lot of the local community who were grateful for the many years of his ongoing service to everyone.
Col and Shirley have kept the post office and the shop open through floods, bushfires and of course COVID. They were open so that everyone could always get their fresh milk and bread and their mail and parcels.
Col and Shirley will be spending time travelling and just relaxing in their retirement. However, we may see Shirley around still as she has plans for doing some volunteer work.
The post office and shop will be taken over by local men Corey Halliwell and Nathan Lewis just before Christmas.
Coopernook Fire Brigade
The Coopernook Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade held their Get Ready day on Sunday which, by looking at the photos on Facebook, seemed to be like a family fun day. The children were having a wonderful time with a jumping castle and games to play while their parents were finding out how to keep safe through the sizzling summer months ahead and the potential danger of a bush fire season.
Fishing Club
The Lansdowne Fishing club will not be having a fishing outing in October due to their presentation and their Annual General Meeting.
The fishing club will be holding its presentation on Saturday, October 8. Anyone who is wanting to attend must have their names down on the list at the club by October 2.
The fishing club will be holding its AGM on Sunday, October 16 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Time for the meeting is yet to be confirmed.
The fishing club will be having another camp on November 18-19 at Knorrit Flat. Names need to be in by 5 November.
Please note that there are no cabins available at this site so you will require a caravan or tent.
Their next seafood raffle will be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 24. There will be 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers, two fruit and veg trays and the $40 supporter's tray. Drawn at 6.30pm.
This month's bucket draw will be a $50 voucher from Town Head Fruit and Veg.
Open Music Day
The next Open Music Day will be held this Sunday, September 25 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club from 11am to 4pm following the main club's AGM.
Walk up artists are welcome with a backing band provided.
Come along and enjoy a day of easy listening music.
For further information phone Jenni on 0431 347 772.
Future happenings at Lansdowne Community Hall
October 18 is Shirley's next Coffee Connect day. She has planned something about plants, we will have to wait and see what. Remember to please bring a plate to share.
October 29 is the Community Hall Market and October 30 is the Fundraiser Day for the hall's annual art show which will be held in 2023.
The Mid North Coast Music Association will run the fundraiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.