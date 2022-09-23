Coopernook OP Shop is turning five and celebrating with a Spring Fashion Parade from local ladies and gentlemen tomorrow, Saturday, September 24 from 1-2pm. There will be a sausage sizzle from 10am and lucky door prizes. We will also have a beauty workshop with Donna Friery and a one-man stand-up comedy/skit for some laughter. The op shop will still be open from 9am and will close at 12pm. Entry fee is a gold coin donation. Nominate your charity, place in the draw, and the charity drawn on the day will receive the donation. The event will be postponed if raining. Phone Elaine on 0418 656 442 for further information.