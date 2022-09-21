Manning River Times
Home/News

Dance, art, and nature journaling on offer for Spring break holidays

RK
By Rick Kernick
September 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of nature-focussed free creative workshops are some of the activities on offer these holidays. Picture supplied.

With the spring school holidays commencing on Monday September 26, a range of dance and nature-focussed free creative workshops have been made available for students looking to fill time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.