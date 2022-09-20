Taree Little Athletics Club to host another Come and Try day

TAREE Little Athletics had its first Come and Try day for the season last Friday with 115 athletes taking part. This is almost double the number of athletes who signed up with the club last year, which is exciting for the future of athletics in the area.
Two club members won medals at the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) State carnival in Sydney this week.
Ivy Hoadley (Mid Coast Christian College) won silver in the 12 years girls shot put and silver in the 12 years girls javelin. Brooke Hosgood (MVAC) won bronze in the 16 years girls 1500m.
Taree Little Athletics is launching an exciting new uniform after the school holidays, designed by local artist Amy Saunders. It was designed especially for the club and represents significant elements of the local area.
Registrations are still open for Taree Little Athletics, with another Come and Try day this Friday 4.30pm at the Taree Rec Grounds, next to the hockey fields.
Competition kicks off on Friday afternoons after the school holidays. Little Athletics is for children turning 4 to 16 in 2023 and the season runs through to the end of term one next year.
