Manning River Times

Taree Little Athletics Club prepares for new season

Updated September 20 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 10:30pm
Taree Little Athletics Club to host another Come and Try day

TAREE Little Athletics had its first Come and Try day for the season last Friday with 115 athletes taking part. This is almost double the number of athletes who signed up with the club last year, which is exciting for the future of athletics in the area.

