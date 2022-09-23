AUSTRALIAN Country under 21 hockey representative, Lara Watts may have played her last game in the Manning for the foreseeable future.
Watts could be leaving the area in 2023. She completes her nursing course this year but admits she doesn't know where 2023 will take her.
"Maybe to Newie (Newcastle) or up to Queensland, I'm not too sure yet,'' the 20-year-old said.
Watts will tour Indonesia with the Country 21s in January along with fellow Manning player, Priya Bourke.
Watts is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week.
She gained a berth in the national Country 21s following the Australian Country Championships in Western Australia. Her NSW team went through the preliminary games unbeaten and then took out the semi-final to move through to the grand final against Queensland.
"We beat Queensland 1-0 in the pool game. But they got us 1-0 in the final.''
Despite this disappointment, Watts said the tournament was a great experience.
"This was my first national championship at senior level. It was a lot different to juniors, everyone knew their job and I really learnt a lot.''
Watts said it has whetted her appetite to play at that level again.
"If I'm picked, definitely."
She was reasonably happy with her form in most games and was looking forward to the overseas tour.
The Australians will be away for two weeks, although Watts isn't sure what teams they'll be playing or where.
"But I know it's going to be hot."
She'll also have a further reason to celebrate while she's away.
"I turn 21 while we're over there,'' she said.
Watts was a regular member of NSW teams at age and schoolgirl level.
Along with a number of other Manning players she also journeyed to Newcastle to play in the premier league, although she had to bypass the opportunity this year due to work commitments.
However, she is keen to have a crack at a higher level competition, although that's obviously in line with where her nursing career takes her.
If she does bow out of Manning hockey for a while, she'll leave with a premiership.
Watts was a member of the Tigers' team that accounted for Sharks 5-3 in a high scoring grand final last Saturday evening. She scored two goals, her younger sister Abby also notching a double.
This partially made up for the loss to Camden Haven in the Mid Coast Hockey League grand final played in August. Here Tigers lost a shoot out after the scores were locked at fulltime.
The loss was described as an upset, although Watts argued there hadn't been much between the sides this year.
"To lose that was is disappointing though. Hockey's a team game but a shoot out is an individual thing."
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.