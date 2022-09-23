Manning River Times

Manning hockey player to tour Indonesia with Australian Country under 21 squad

By Mick McDonald
September 23 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, Lara Watts.

AUSTRALIAN Country under 21 hockey representative, Lara Watts may have played her last game in the Manning for the foreseeable future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.