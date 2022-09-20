Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch commemorated the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at a special service at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall last Monday. The service was attended by MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin, RSL Sub-branch members, RSL Auxiliary members, Barwalla RSL Day Club members and volunteers and the general public.
As Queen Elizabeth was both a veteran herself and patron of the RSL, it is fitting that this tribute was provided. In addition, the majority of Australian military units enjoy Royal patronage and for some she was Colonel in Chief.
Wreaths were laid on the war memorial by various groups and individuals.
In addition to the national flag being used, for the first time for this Sub-branch, the Royal Standard was also flown. There are very few occasions when it would be appropriate to display this flag in such a manner.
The singing of the National Anthem was preceded by the singing of the Royal Anthem and for the first time in 70 years, it was God Save the King.
A Commonwealth and NSW government jointly funded Critical Producer Grant has been announced and applications are now open through to June 30, 2023. Funding amounts are between $10,000 and $100,000.
The objective of the program is to help primary producers and primary production enterprises impacted by the February and March 2022 NSW severe weather and flooding events to rebuild and recover in the medium to longer term with the aim of supporting job security, future resilience and enabling future production.
The Critical Producer Grant is is one of four recovery programs under the $150 million Primary Industry Support Package - 2022 Flood Recovery Programs | NSW government which was announced in March 2022.
Primary producers and primary production enterprises who have been approved for the full value of the $75,000 Special Disaster Grant in the agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture industry sectors are considered eligible for additional recovery support through the Critical Producer Grant. Forestry support is available for private native forestry leaseholders and timber plantation owners.
A range of primary industries are included in the program, including dairy. Local producers are encouraged to consider making an application. Guidelines for each targeted industry are available on the Critical Producer Grant | NSW Government website www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/critical-producer-grant.
This program will be administered by Department of Regional NSW, email regionalnsw.business@regional.nsw.gov.au or phone 1300 679 673 from 7am-7pm, Monday to Friday.
