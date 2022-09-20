Manning River Times
Old Bar Community News

By Ian Dimmock
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:19am, first published September 20 2022 - 5:00am
The Royal Standard being flown by Old Bar RSL Sub-branch for the first time. Picture Ian Dimmock

Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch commemorated the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at a special service at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall last Monday. The service was attended by MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin, RSL Sub-branch members, RSL Auxiliary members, Barwalla RSL Day Club members and volunteers and the general public.

