Old Bar Beach Festival 2019 | Photos and video

By Scott Calvin
September 28 2022 - 8:00pm
This 15th annual festival began as a small parade of Kombi vans and utes but has now grown into the ultimate weekend of family fun, with Kombi owners from near and far making the annual trek back to Old Bar on the October holiday weekend.

