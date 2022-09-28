This 15th annual festival began as a small parade of Kombi vans and utes but has now grown into the ultimate weekend of family fun, with Kombi owners from near and far making the annual trek back to Old Bar on the October holiday weekend.
There was plenty more than Kombis and classic cars to view. The festival featured market stalls, live music and amusement rides.
The Manning River Times is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter. Sign up HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.