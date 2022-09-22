House fire
Last Saturday was Get Ready Weekend with the local NSW Rural Fire Services (RFS) brigades holding their open day. In Tinonee this was put to the test when a home in Caparra Close caught fire around 10am. Heard all the sirens from fire brigades, ambulance, police and Hazmat vehicles rushing to the scene.
Fortunately the house was vacant at the time but a huge amount of damage was sustained by the home. We hope that the owners will be able to recover from this terrible disaster which no one ever wants to experience.
Thanks to the emergency services who put in their time and efforts in saving what they could.
Tinonee Hall
Members of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall held their 2022 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, September 14 when all office bearers were returned unopposed.
Current president/secretary Jan Hayden presented her report on the activities for the previous 12 months and these included the improvements which had been carried out under the government's Resilience Grant which included the installation of solar panels and a generator, renewal of hand rails and some electrical work.
Regular bookings include two dance groups, the Friendship Group and outside bookings which have included catering for funerals of former local residents, and a temporary venue for the local Earth Angels Child Care Centre whilst they were having flood damage restorations carried out on their premises for a four week period.
The committee is looking at holding an 'old fashion style dance' including a light supper on Saturday, November 12, with an entry fee of $15 per person. Bookings will be opening soon for those wishing to enjoy a night out.
Wedding anniversaries
Congratulations to two couples who are friends of mine - firstly to Margaret and Bruce Weller of Nabiac who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary - 60 years of marriage on Thursday, September 15 and secondly to Jean and Kevin Price who live in Taree for their platinum anniversary - 70 years of wonderful marriage on Tuesday, September 20 - a wonderful milestone for both these couples who still are enjoying being community minded with participation in CWA (the ladies) RFS (Bruce) and Taree Lions Club (Kevin).
We wish you many more years ahead and hope the day was celebrated with fun, laughter and great memories with family and friends.
Meanwhile friend Norma Flood, another dear Wallamba CWA friend, celebrated her 84th birthday on Tuesday, September 30 and shared a special cake with Margaret and Jean during our monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 13.
Tinonee Public School
It has been a busy final week of term three for pupils at Tinonee Public with their popular Tinonee's Got Talent Day on Tuesday, Kidpreneur Day on Wednesday, the school closed on Thursday as a Day of Mourning for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and then Friday is the last of day of term three.
Don't forget the Christmas Shopping Bus Trip to Newcastle set down for Saturday, November 5 starting an 7am and returning home around 5pm. This is a fundraiser and will visit both Kotara and Charlestown shopping Centres with a cost of $50 - raffles, games and prizes to be played on the bus.
Art and Soul concert
Another date to play in your diary - The Wingham Art and Soul Groups (art and music) will be holding a concert and display at St Matthew's Anglican Church's Fellowship Centre on Saturday afternoon, October 29. I understand that there is no cost involved and that there will be an afternoon tea also.
