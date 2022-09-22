Congratulations to two couples who are friends of mine - firstly to Margaret and Bruce Weller of Nabiac who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary - 60 years of marriage on Thursday, September 15 and secondly to Jean and Kevin Price who live in Taree for their platinum anniversary - 70 years of wonderful marriage on Tuesday, September 20 - a wonderful milestone for both these couples who still are enjoying being community minded with participation in CWA (the ladies) RFS (Bruce) and Taree Lions Club (Kevin).

