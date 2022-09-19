Old Bar Road works ahead of schedule

Asphalt works on Old Bar Road planned for August 29 to September 10 were complete a few days ahead of schedule.
The next stage of road widening and drainage extension works from approximately 300 metres west of Metz Road have now begun.
Motorists should allow additional travel time and observe revised traffic conditions and speed limits.
The final stage of asphalt works are planned for October 17-31, weather permitting. This work will be followed by line marking, guardrails, signage and treatment of the roadside slopes.
The project is expected to be complete by late November. All traffic restrictions will be removed at this time.
"These important upgrades will make Old Bar Road smoother and safer and improve its service life," said MidCoast Council's manager of transport and engineering, Peter Gesling.
"We thank the community for their patience while these critical works are undertaken," he said.
This project is funded by the NSW government in association with council as part of a $100 million road upgrade package.
