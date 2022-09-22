OLD Bar forward, Jonathon Tickle should be in Munich now, sipping on a beer stein in the Hofbruhaus and enjoying the cultural smorgasbord that is the world famous Oktoberfest.
Instead he's preparing to play in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League grand final for the Pirates as they seek to beat Port City and claim the club's first premiership since 1999.
The original game plan was for Tickle to fly to Europe last Wednesday to meet up with mates for a trip that had been six months in the planning.
However, the weather put paid to that.
"The group had to extend the season by a week when the rain washed out the semi-finals a fortnight ago,'' he said.
That put the grand final back from Sunday, September 18 to this Saturday.
However, at that stage the Pirates hadn't yet qualified for the big day.
Then Old Bar downed Port City in the major semi-final.
This not only earned Old Bar a grand final berth, it also ensured the game would be at Old Bar for the first time.
Tickle had a choice - Oktoberfest or grand final. It was a no brainer.
"You don't get the opportunity to play in a grand final every year,'' he reasoned.
"And this one will be the first one at Old Bar.
"The Oktoberfest will be on again next year. I can always go then.''
He had to spend a couple of days rearranging flights.
"It was a little bit more expensive than I thought it would be, but it's all sorted now,'' he said.
He'll play the game on Saturday afternoon, then hopefully celebrate a premiership that night and into the early hours of Sunday.
"I'll try and get a couple of hours sleep, but we have breakfast planned at the club on Sunday morning,'' he said.
"I guess I'll have a few more beers after that, but I'll have to get to Port to catch a flight to Sydney at 4pm. I'm relying on dad to get me there.''
He flies out on Sunday night.
"It's 14 hours to the first stop so I think I'll sleep all the way,'' he said.
"I still get a holiday in Europe. It'll just be a bit shorter than originally planned.''
If he can go overseas as a premiership winner, it'll be even more enjoyable.
