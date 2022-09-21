MIDCOAST mayor Claire Pontin officially opened the Wrigley Park Pickleball Centre in Taree.
This has nine courts that are dedicated for pickleball use, a first in NSW. One can be used for wheelchair pickleball.
Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players, or four players, hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a net using solid faced paddle. It was introduced to Australia in 2015 and has been steadily growing in popularity.
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club was the first formed in the Manning area. The club hosted the Barrington Coast Challenge held at the new centre and this attracted 36 players from Taree, Hallidays Point, Tuncurry Sporties, Forster Y and Old Bar.
Nine teams contested the challenge. Winners of the gold pickleball were Julie Carrol, Perry Burns, Sheila Capperauld and David Casserly. Runners up and recipients of the silver pickleball were Leonie Tait, Tony Hinton, Gabrielle Dawson and Darryl Bridgeman.
