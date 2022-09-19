A house fire at Tinonee turned what was meant to be a series of easy-going Get Ready Weekend events for local Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigades on Saturday morning, September 17, into a full on emergency.
Wallaby Joe brigade had invited Wingham Fire and Rescue to also take part in their Get Ready Weekend event at Central Park in Wingham.
They'd only been there an hour when they got the call out to Tinonee, Wallaby Joe community engagement officer, Kerrie Guppy said.
Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade were first to the scene of the house fire at Caparra Close. Along with Wallaby Joe and Wingham Fire and Rescue, Taree Rural Fire Brigade and Taree Fire and Rescue also attended the house fire.
By the time Wallaby Joe and Wingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, the front of the house was fully engulfed and the roof had already collapsed.
"Unfortunately there was quite a lot of damage. We were able to control the fire fairly quickly to prevent it spreading. Excellent teamwork was on display from all who responded," said Kallee Niksic of the Tinonee brigade.
Fortunately, though, nobody was home at the time so there were no injuries.
While Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade were forced to cancel their Get Ready Weekend event, Wallaby Joe's event in Central Park went ahead as planned. Two senior members and Wallaby Joe's junior brigade, the only junior brigade in the district, were able to man the stalls in Central Park, and Kerrie Guppy reports they had a good turn out of people at the event, particularly families who are new to living in a rural area.
However, both Kerrie and Kallee are frustrated by the widespread complacency in the community over the current fire season.
"Fire season is most definitely not front of mind after all the rain," Kallee said.
"The big fires that we had (in 2019) are mostly ignored now, and there's lots of general apathy in the community.
"We've had quite a few grass fires where the grass has dried out but the ground is still soggy."
The soggy ground makes it difficult for fire trucks to get into paddocks to fight fires, which means now is not the time to be complacent about being fire ready.
Wallaby Joe's junior brigade is for children aged 12 years and over. Kerrie said if anyone is interested in joining the junior brigade, you can contact Wallaby Joe Rural Fire Brigade through their Facebook page.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
