A MISTAKE riddled last 20 minutes of the game cost Wingham any hope of defeating Port City in the Group Three Rugby League preliminary final played at Port Macquarie.
The Breakers won the match 26-18 and now progress to Saturday's grand final against Old Bar at Old Bar.
Port dominated the opening passages of the final and also the concluding stages. The section in between was a tight struggle and at the midpoint of the second half the scores were locked at 18-18. However, it was here that the Tigers started to make fundamental handling errors. A disappointed Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said as much at fulltime.
"We didn't hold the ball. If you don't hold the ball you don't complete and if you don't complete you don't win the game,'' he said.
"We just couldn't hold the ball coming out of our own end. We killed ourselves. There was a 10 minute period there where we just kept making back-to-back mistakes. Keep doing that, you're not going to win games.
"It's that simple.''
However, Collins agreed the Tigers have enjoyed a successful season - probably better than expected.
"I'm super proud how far the boys have come, especially with all the injuries we've had. To make the semis and win last week (in the minor semi) is a great effort. It's a shame we couldn't get the job done today though.''
With captain-coach Richie Roberts punching holes in the defensive line the Breakers were right on top early. It was a break by Roberts that eventually resulted in clever centre Cuban Quinlan-Piper scoring the first try. Soon after second rower Jesse Douglas, who had a strong game, finished off a passing rush to crash over and when Quinlan-Piper kicked the goal and then a penalty to bring up the dozen points it appeared as though the Breakers were in for an easy day.
However, the Tigers clicked into gear, with halfback Jarom Haines becoming more involved. He sent a great pass to hard running Jake Mullen to smash his way over for a try and Fletcher Lewis kicked the conversion, narrowing the margin to 12-6. With six minutes remaining before the break the Tigers executed a set play that involved five-eighth Nash Atkins and this saw winger Liam Phillips working his way over out wide. Lewis landed the conversion locking up the scores.
However, the Tigers grassed a high kick soon after the resumption and Port winger Corey Lewis scampered away for a converted try making it 18-12. The Tigers responded with a try from centre Josh Griffiths after he regathered his own kick to score. Lewis was again on line with the goal and it was 18-18.
The Breakers applied all the pressure in the last 20 minutes, aided by Wingham mistakes. Quinlan-Piper kicked a penalty goal then halfback Jake Hazard sent a great ball to the hard running Douglas and he scored his second try. Quinlan-Piper kicked the goal and the Breakers were grand final bound.
"We were a lot better than last week,'' Port captain-coach Richie Roberts said.
"We regrouped at training and came up with a great game plan and we stuck to it, especially the first 20 to 25 minutes.''
Roberts conceded the Breakers let Wingham get back into the contest after leading 12-0.
"We fell away,'' he said.
"Our discipline went out the window for about 15 minutes. You only need to give a side a sniff and they're back in it.
"But we fixed that in the second half and got back into the grind.
"Wingham made a few crucial errors that helped us. But I don't want to be critical of them, they're a top side and it's no wonder they've gone as well as they have.''
Roberts added that he 'can't wait' for next Saturday's grand final.
"The boys a jumping out of their skin,'' he said.
"A lot of people wrote us off after we lost last week. But credit to the boys for rebounding and getting us to the grand final.''
Collins thinks Old Bar will win the premiership.
"I think they'll be hard to beat down there,'' he said.
"But whoever holds the ball will win the game.''
Port Macquarie won the reserve grade 8-4 over Forster-Tuncurry while Port City were big winners in the under 18s and women's league tag. The Breakers thrashed Taree City 38-6 in 18s and 40-4 in league tag.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
