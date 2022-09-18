WINGHAM'S Group Three Rugby League campaign is over after the Tigers lost 26-18 to Port City in the final played on Sunday at Port Macquarie.
Scores were locked at 12-12 at halftime and 18-18 at the midpoint of the second section. However, Wingham cruelled their chances by making too many errors in the last 20 minutes of the game, a fact captain-coach Mitch Collins readily acknowledged after the game.
The Breakers will now meet Old Bar in Saturday's grand final at Old Bar.
Port Macquarie clubs will be represented in all four grades next Saturday. Port Sharks won through to the reserve grade match by holding out Forster-Tuncurry 8-4, the game delayed by more than half an hour following a badly broken leg sustained by Forster centre Jake Bolt.
The Sharks will now meet Macleay Valley in the grand final.
Minor premiers Port City thrashed Taree City 38-6 in under 18s to set up a showdown with Macleay Valley in the decider. The Breakers were equally as dominant in women's league tag, accounting for the Bulls 40-6. Port City and Wauchope now meet in the grand final, which will be underway form 10.30 next Saturday.
More to come
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
