Port City advance to Group 3 final with win over Wingham

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 18 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:00am
Wingham front rower Nick Beacham tries to plough through Port City tackles during the final played at Port Macquarie. Photo Kurt Polock, Lighthouse Beach Phjotography.

WINGHAM'S Group Three Rugby League campaign is over after the Tigers lost 26-18 to Port City in the final played on Sunday at Port Macquarie.

