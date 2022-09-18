Manning River Times

Tigers beat Sharks in division two men's hockey grand final | Photos

Updated September 19 2022 - 4:02am, first published September 18 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MINOR premiers Sharks (men) and Taree Tigers (women) claimed honours in the Manning Hockey Association grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.