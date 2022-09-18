MINOR premiers Sharks (men) and Taree Tigers (women) claimed honours in the Manning Hockey Association grand finals.
Both made amends for shock defeats in the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand finals played last month.
However, both Manning grand finals were closely fought.
Sharks defeated Chatham 3-2 in the men's fixture.
Tigers finished too strongly for Sharks in the women's game. The scores were locked at 2-2 midway through the second half, before Tigers took control t win the encounter 5-3.
It was a day of close contests, however, only one grade, women's division two went into extra time.
Here Town managed to overcome Chatham.
Tigers and Sharks had a torrid tussle in B-grade men. Sharks were the minor premiers and were unbeaten until the major semi when bested by Tigers. The grand final was locked at 2-2 in the second half, however, the experienced Sharks lineup finished the strong to claim a 4-2 victory.
Great Lakes Strikers and Sharks opened grand final day in division three women where Strikers claimed the premiership with a 2-1 win. Sharks had better fortune in C-grade men when they accounted for Wingham.
