MINOR premiers Town downed a determined Chatham outfit 3-2 in women's division two hockey in the only match on Manning Hockey grand final day that went into extra time.
Town went into the clash as short-priced favourite. They dominated the season-proper, while Chatham had to defeat Taree West in the final round of the competition to claim a semi-final berth.
The game looked to be going to script in the first half when Rikki Salmon and Hayley Berry slammed home goals for Town. However, Chatham hit back strongly in the second half to level the scores, forcing the match into overtime.
The scores remained locked at 2-2 until the last 50 seconds of the second half when Maddi Simmonds broke the deadlock with a goal.
Berry and Simmonds were strong for Town while Jessica Harris and Gemma Turner were the pick for Chatham.
Town only had 11 players registered and for varying reasons played short most weeks.
