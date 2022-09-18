MINOR premiers Tigers scored three goals in the final 10 minutes to defeat Sharks 5-3 in a high scoring Manning division one women's hockey grand final.
Sharks appeared to be on course to cause an upset when they hit the lead late in the second half. Tigers also had two players in the sin bin at the time.
However, Tigers regrouped and levelled the scores before hitting the lead in a dramatic conclusion to the match.
Sisters Lara and Abby Watts scored four of Tigers' five goals, with Georgie O'Byrne adding the fifth.
Skipper Jordie Hardy was again strong for Tigers while youngster Lilly Atkins continues to show potential and played a leading role in the side's last goal.
However, Sharks striker Cassie Saville was the best player on the field. Ash Harry at the back was also good for Sharks, with the side hitting back from a 2-0 deficit at halftime.
Tigers lost the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final to Camden Haven last month, but were unbeaten in the Manning competition.
