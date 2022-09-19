Though there may have been some weary bodies and sore legs by the time they arrived at Newcastle's Ronald McDonald House, spirits were high for the cyclists finishing the 2022 'Ride for Sick Kids' charity fundraiser on Saturday, September 10.
The 25 riders spent five days on the road travelling well over 500 kilometres from Inverell to Newcastle, along the way raising a total of $260,000.
The funds raised will equate to more than 1400 nights of accommodation provided to seriously ill or injured children and their families from across Northern NSW.
Originating in 2005, the annual charity ride is estimated to have raised more than $4 million dollars in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), funds necessary to continue the charity's tireless work, according to CEO for RMHC Northern NSW, Ross Bingham.
"We are incredibly grateful for the support shown by our riders and community for this year's Ride for Sick Kids. While cycling over 500 kilometres has been a challenge for our dedicated riders, it's nothing compared to the challenges families face when they have a seriously ill or injured child and need to be far from home to receive vital treatment in hospital," Mr Bingham said.
"Ride for Sick Kids is our largest annual fundraiser and will make such a difference for so many sick kids and their families, so I can't thank the riders and community enough for their ongoing support."
There is a misunderstanding that the charity is fully funded by McDonalds, and that sometimes means that people think we don't need the support at a local level.- Ross Bingham
One area of confusion relating to the RMHC organisation is the perception that it is fully funded by the McDonalds corporation, which is not the case.
RMHC is 100 per cent community owned and relies on the generosity of the local community to continue to support more than 6000 families every year from across the Northern NSW region.
While McDonalds corporation contributes approximately 25-30 per cent of required operating expenses for the charity, the remaining capital must be sourced from donations and fundraising activities such as the Ride for Sick Kids event.
"There is a misunderstanding that the charity is fully funded by McDonalds, and that sometimes means that people think we don't need the support at a local level," said Mr Bingham.
"There's a fairly major amount of money to be raised outside of that to do what we need and support the families we support, which is about 6000 families a year across our programs in northern New South Wales."
