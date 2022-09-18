Manning River Times
Ride for Sick Kids raises $260,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

September 18 2022 - 2:00am
Riders raised over $260,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Picture supplied.

Though there may have been some weary bodies and sore legs by the time they arrived at Newcastle's Ronald McDonald House, spirits were high for the cyclists finishing the 2022 'Ride for Sick Kids' charity fundraiser on Saturday, September 10.

