Crowdy Head boat ramp closed for maintenance

Work to improve access to the western boat ramp facility at Crowdy Head boat harbour will kick off on Monday, September 19.
The works to remove excess sand and sediment will be underway until Friday, September 23.
Weather and marine conditions may affect the timing and duration of the works.
Three of the four lanes within the western boat ramp facility will remain operational whilst the works are being carried out. The eastern boat ramp will remain open throughout the week.
Council will place signs in the area to inform boat ramp users about maintenance dates and access to open boat ramps.
In early March of this year MidCoast Council teams completed similar maintenance on three Crowdy Harbour boat ramps, removing almost 70 tonnes of silt.
"Removing the building sand and sediment now means that the ramps will be in good condition with easy access over the busy school holiday period," said council's manager strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton.
For up to date information, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/News-Media/Crowdy-Head-boat-ramps-close-for-maintenance.
