Surf Lifesaving clubs from Crowdy Head to Pacific Palms will be raising the flags to keep people safe at the beach this summer with support from Newcastle Permanent.
The iconic red and yellow flags will be raised at local beaches to signal the start of weekend beach patrols from Saturday, September 24.
Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast's (SLSLNC) new president, Ross Blowers, said that the branch's surf life savers from its six clubs are ready to go.
"Thanks to Newcastle Permanent's support, we have the equipment, and our people are trained to help keep people safe in and out of the water," Mr Blowers said.
"Newcastle Permanent also supports the recruitment, training and retention of junior surf lifesavers, to nurture a pipeline of volunteers into the future."
Mr Blowers and former SLSLNC Branch president, now current director of branch administration, Brian Wilcox, together with the Taree-Old Bar SLSC president, Jane Lynch, will join Newcastle Permanent's mobile lending manager, Craig Fuller, at a special 'Raising of the Flags' ceremony on Old Bar Beach at 9am on September 24 to mark the start of the surf lifesaving season.
Mr Fuller said that, because Newcastle Permanent is customer-owned, it looks to support the communities where its members live, work and play.
"Spending time at the beach is part of summer for so many people in our region, which is why we've been supporting local surf clubs for 16 years," Mr Fuller said.
"Our volunteer local lifesavers save countless lives each year - they deserve our thanks and support.
"Last year, Lower North Coast branch lifesavers completed 31 rescues, 63 first-aid treatments and more than 1100 other preventative actions."
Mr Wilcox shared these tips to stay safe at the beach this summer.
Every year, Newcastle Permanent invests almost $1.5 million into local communities through its partnerships, employee donations, volunteering and fundraising programs.
People interested in joining the surf life-saving movement can find their local club at www.slslnc.org.au
