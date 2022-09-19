A Wingham local who needed plasma donations to walk again after becoming paralysed with a rare immune system condition is calling on the Taree community to donate plasma as part of the Club's blood challenge.
Greg Newell of Linga Longa Farm was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves, and monthly plasma transfusions have enabled him to walk again.
Plasma is the "golden" part of blood used to treat a growing number of patients including those with cancer, immune conditions, trauma conditions, kidney disease, and demand is the highest it's ever been.
The Lifeblood MidCoast Clubs Challenge is an annual blood drive which aims to boost plasma donations, and pits clubs in the area against each other to see who can donate the most blood.
Mr Newell, who runs Linga Longa Farm and is a patron of Wingham Services Club, says plasma has been life-changing for him.
"The condition left me in a hospital bed unable to walk or move my legs. But 18 months later after many plasma infusions, I am now able to move around on crutches, and at times unassisted," he said.
"I can never thank people from this community who donate plasma enough for the amazing work that is carried out every day. Thank you to each and every one of you, what you do is simply lifesaving."
Last year's challenge saw 118 donations helping to save nearly 500 lives. Club Taree took out the top spot for the third year running, with a fantastic 37 donations.
Lifeblood's Ruth Harrison thanked the clubs and the donors for their support and urged the community to get behind patients like Mr Newell.
"The need for blood is growing in Australia, with Lifeblood needing to collect 33,000 donations a week to ensure some of the most vulnerable patients get the treatment they need," Ruth said.
"And despite locals from Taree donating more plasma than ever before, these patients need more plasma donors on their support team to get them through treatment," she added.
"Donating once, or just once more, will ensure Australian patients like Greg continue to get the medicines they need."
The Clubs challenge runs from September 1 to 30 November and clubs taking part include Wingham Services Club, Club Taree, Club Old Bar, Club West, Taree Leagues Club, Forster Tuncurry Golf Club, Taree Aquatic Club, and The Westport Club.
To donate blood, call 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au. When you donate, mention the club you'd like to have your donation counted towards.
