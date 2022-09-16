IT'S a captain-coach daily double on today's On the Bench segment.
Wingham's Mitch Collins - an On the Bench regular in 2022, is joined by Taree City's 2023 captain-coach Christian Hazard. The Bulls announced this week that Hazard would be taking over as player-coach for the next three years. He is the club's biggest signing in more than a decade.
Collins has steered the Tigers to Sunday's preliminary final where they'll meet Port City at Port Macquarie, with the winner to tackle Old Bar in the Saturday, September 24 grand final at Old Bar.
Hazard explains why he decided to return to his home town and how he'll look to turn the club's fortunes around. Collins agreed his side has defied the odds to get this far in the competition but added the Tigers are hungry for more success.
On the Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree, will feature on the Manning River Times Facebook page today from around 4pm.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.