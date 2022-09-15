SHARKS coach Scott Harry fears his side will be underdone for Saturday's Manning A-grade men's hockey grand final against Chatham.
"We haven't really played since we lost the premier league grand final a few weeks back (August 20),'' Harry said.
"So that's a worry and not a real good preparation for a grand. We've been training, but training isn't the same as playing. A few of the boys do play in Newcastle, but we haven't played as a team.''
Harry added that he's surprised to be playing Chatham.
"I thought we'd be playing Tigers,'' he said.
"Chatham did well to beat Tigers last weekend and they have got a lot of young good players. But Matt Doherty in the middle was great for them the other night. He's the player we're going to have to stay away from.''
Harry assured there'll be no letdown from the premier league loss, where Sharks went in as the hot favourites but lost to Port Thunder, with Thunder scoring the winning goal just before fulltime.
"We didn't play well that night... we were a bit rusty and didn't have a lot of luck,'' Harry said.
It was a similar scenario to this weekend, with Sharks having a lack of match play going into the encounter.
Harry added that Thunder were an under-rated opponent.
"They had their strongest team there that night - they had five State players,'' he pointed out.
Sharks have no injury worries and all their top guns will be in action.
"If we play to our best we'll win,'' Harry said.
Chatham captain-coach Adam Birkefeld hopes his side can cash in on Sharks' lack of game time.
"They've only played one game since losing the premier league grand final,'' he said.
In contrast, Chatham's spent plenty of minutes on the field, This includes last Saturday's final where the Wolves beat Tigers 1-0, the winning goal coming just before the end of the second half of extra time.
"If it had been a draw we would have gone through because we finished higher on the ladder,'' Birkefeld said.
"But scoring the goal sealed that.''
He believes a good start will be imperative for his relatively inexperienced side.
"Port Thunder showed that if you can hold Sharks for the first 10 or 15 minutes then they go away from their game plan,'' Birkefeld said.
"So we'll look to put a bit of pressure on them early.''
However, he said if Sharks get into rhythm they'll be hard to control.
Chatham lost a host of experienced players last year and Biurkjefeld admits he thought the rebuilding phase would take longer.
"We have a lot of players in that 15 to 17 range and they've really come along this year,'' he said.
"We're the underdogs this weekend, we having nothing to lose. We'll throw caution to the wind and try a few different moves. We don't have any injury worries.
"Who knows what might happen?''
The game will start at 6.30.
