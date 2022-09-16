A new program using art to help stimulate and engage people living with dementia, and their care partners, is starting at Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree on September 28.
Titled Story Sharing Moments - Together We Create, participants will view art works, learn a little art appreciation, use those art works to stimulate conversation and creative thinking via sharing stories, and engaging in creative activities with artist Ali Haigh.
"There's no right or wrong, it's about just allowing someone living with dementia to have voice and sharing in a inclusive environment with others, and create stories together around the the great artwork on the wall," said program facilitator Lisa Hort of Unique Collaborations.
Care partners are also invited to attend. They can either sit in the sessions and be 'echoers' for the person with dementia, that is helping them verbally, or they can take the session as respite, have a wander around the art gallery, and have a moment to themselves.
The sessions begin with the art appreciation and story telling component, which is led by Lisa. After a morning tea break, participants will engage in a hands-on creative program.
"Ali and I will work together to help the participants to create around the subject that we just talked about, from the art work," Lisa explained.
With the Mid Coast having a high rate of people living with dementia, Lisa hopes the program will have a high uptake, and lead to more similar programs in the future.
"We're hoping that we can tap into those people and they will have come and participate in the program, so we can reduce isolation, build some community connections, and some friendships through this," Lisa said.
The sessions will run monthly from September 28 until January 25.
To find out more or register for the program, email lisa@uniquecollaborations.org.au or ring Manning Regional Art Gallery on 6952 5455.
Story Sharing Moments - Together We Create is run in partnership between Unique Collaborations and Manning Regional Art Gallery, and is supported by Arts Mid North Coast through the NSW government's Country Arts Support Program.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
