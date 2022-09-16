The sea was fairly rough in the beginning of the week and as a result few boats recorded any fish.
The boat harbour at Crowdy Head fished well for luderick on yabbies at night and will be worth a try if the seas come up.
The beaches have continued to produce a few fish.
Tailor have been caught on bait from Crowdy beach while bream have ben taken from the beach near the end of the sea wall.
Some drummer have been caught from the sea wall rocks.
The river has improved with bream and flathead being taken from the river wall, but the best catches have been made upstream.
There are heaps of flathead upriver above Taree, in Scotts Creek and up the Lansdowne.
Once this next low pressure system coming from the west has moved out to sea the weather should be excellent for all types of angling.
- IAN PEREIRA
