A development application (DA) to establish a short and long-term caravan park on Mungo Brush Road, Hawks Nest has been submitted to MidCoast Council.
The applicant, Mungo Developments Pty Ltd, submitted the DA in early August for 342 sites.
Planned to be built over several stages, the project will include the construction of internal roads, administration block, amenities blocks and community amenities - camp kitchen, tennis courts, swimming pool and water park.
"The concept is purely focused on short term tourist accommodation and does not seek approval for long term sites and via association permanent residents," a general description of the proposal reported.
Estimated cost of $17,148,315 has been placed on the project.
Located about two kilometres from the Hawks Nest shopping precinct, the 4.7ha site is bordered by bushland and the Myall River.
The site and neighbouring land are zoned RU2 Rural Landscape the Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014 and it is occupied by one dwelling and is described as a primitive camping ground.
Historically, approval for a caravan park was granted, but this has since lapsed.
Further, the site will be marketed as a bushland retreat rather than a traditional holiday park.- Mungo Developments Pty Ltd
The concept design utilises about half of site with the remaining area retained for native vegetation.
The retention of half the site as native vegetation is an intentional design consideration to operate in harmony with the surrounding natural bushland environment, the report said.
"Further, the site will be marketed as a bushland retreat rather than a traditional holiday park."
Larger sites on and around the boundary will be reserved for use by long-term, casual occupants as per the Holiday Parks (Long Term Casual Occupation) Act 2002.
The legislation provides for site agreements that enable occupants in accordance with clause 5(c) to occupy a site for no more than 180 days (either continuous or a broken period) in any 12-month period.
Members of the community have until October 10 to comment on the project.
To view the proposal visit the MidCoast Council website HERE.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.