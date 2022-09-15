The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is calling on all residents of the Mid Coast to join RFS volunteer firefighters this Get Ready Weekend and prepare for the bush fire season on September 17 and 18.
RFS Mid Coast acting district manager Inspector Guy Duckworth AFSM said residents in the area are invited to meet their local brigade and to find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties.
"While we've seen wet weather recently, it can take only a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for fire conditions to return, so it's important to get ready," Inspector Duckworth said.
"Get Ready Weekend is an ideal opportunity to find out more about making a plan, making your home bush fire ready, and understanding the new Fire Danger Rating System.
"The new Fire Danger Rating System is simpler, and provides clear actions to take. It's important to know the changes - they could save your life".
Inspector Duckworth said there are five simple steps you can take to reduce your bush fire risk, like clearing flammable items from around your home and mowing your lawns.
1. TRIM overhanging trees and shrubs.
2. MOW grass and remove the cuttings. Have a cleared area around your home.
3. REMOVE material that can burn around your home (for example door mats, wood piles, mulch).
4. CLEAR and remove all the debris and leaves from the gutters surrounding your home.
5. PREPARE a sturdy hose or hoses that will reach all around your home.
"We've seen the devastating consequences that bush fires can have, so it's important that people right across the area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready.
"Get Ready Weekend is the ideal opportunity to meet your local brigade and learn more about how easy it is to prepare."
Brigades taking part in Get Ready Weekend:
If you can't make it to an event this Get Ready Weekend, you can always find out more about making a bush fire survival plan at www.myfireplan.com.au.
