WHAT has been an at times difficult Football Mid North Coast Southern League season due to wet weather and COVID will conclude on Sunday with grand finals to be played at the Zone Field at Taree.
This will be for all grades from under 12s up.
Women's grand finals and under 18s will be tonight, also at the Zone Field.
Tuncurry-Forster meets arch rivals Cundletown in the women's game. Semi-finals were played earlier this week, with the Jets and Tuncurry-Forster successful, although a short staffed Tuncurry-Forster had to survive a penalty shoot out against Taree.
These two sides have dominated the competition in recent years and if they're at full strength, Tuncurry-Forster will be favoured.
Semi-finals of the other grades from under 12s up will be played tomorrow at various locations around the area tomorrow.
This will see 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3, with the winners advancing to Sunday.
FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher concedes this isn't the preferred way to run a finals series. However, the decision was made so as to provide extra competition games for teams after rain caused interruptions earlier in the season.
Wingham Warriors will be favoured to win the open men's competition. They've been the standout side all season.
"They will take a lot of beating,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"They'll also go close in the under 18s.''
Mr Fletcher said the Football Mid North Coast board will meet on Monday night to review the 2022 season and start plans for 2023.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
