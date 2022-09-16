Manning River Times

Wingham favoured to win open southern men's premiership

By Mick McDonald
September 16 2022 - 6:00am
Wingham Warriors were the top side in the Football Mid North Coast Southern open age men's competition last year and are favoured to win this season's title.

WHAT has been an at times difficult Football Mid North Coast Southern League season due to wet weather and COVID will conclude on Sunday with grand finals to be played at the Zone Field at Taree.

