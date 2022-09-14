Manning River Times
Home/News

Farmer Harry's Farmer Wants a Wife scenes shot in Gloucester NSW not Kyabram Victoria

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Wants a Wife playlist

Eagle-eyed viewers of reality program Farmer Wants a Wife who are familiar with the town of Gloucester and the Barrington Tops will have seen familiar scenes and faces on their television screens over the last few weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.